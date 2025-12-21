Fears logged five points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during the Pelicans' 128-109 win over the Pacers on Saturday.

It wasn't a great outing for Fears, who committed a team-high four turnovers and was the only Pelicans starter to finish with a negative point differential (minus-9). Fears averaged 15.7 points per game across his first 25 starts of the season, but he's accumulated just 14 points over his last two outings, and his minutes have noticeably dipped over his last five games. Fears and the Pelicans play four games next week, starting with Monday's home tilt against the Mavericks.