Fears registered 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists across 29 minutes in Monday's 115-94 victory over the Warriors.

Fears put together a memorable performance, recording the first triple-double of his young career in a winning effort. After scoring in single digits in the first two games of the campaign, the guard has reached double figures in 13 straight contests. Overall, Fears is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals while starting all 15 games this season.