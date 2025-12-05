Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Nets 20 points with full line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fears ended with 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 loss to the Timberwolves.
Fears leads all rookies in steals (1.5) per game this season, he ranks in the top-3 in points (15.9) and is in the top-10 amongst rookies in assists (3.0) and triples (1.3) per game. Fears has scored in double figures in all but one game this season, and this was his fourth straight match with at least one steal.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Produces 21 points in defeat•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Struggles in loss to Warriors•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Sees 24 minutes in win•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Poor shooting display in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Remains productive despite loss•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Scores career-high 24 in loss•