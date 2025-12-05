Fears ended with 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 loss to the Timberwolves.

Fears leads all rookies in steals (1.5) per game this season, he ranks in the top-3 in points (15.9) and is in the top-10 amongst rookies in assists (3.0) and triples (1.3) per game. Fears has scored in double figures in all but one game this season, and this was his fourth straight match with at least one steal.