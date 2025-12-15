Fears contributed 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 win over Chicago.

Fears caught fire late in this game, scoring 10 of his 20 points during the final frame, and he acknowledged after the match that it was important for him to get a win in his hometown of Chicago. "It means a lot," said Fears of getting the win. "Seeing your team behind you, supporting me the whole way. [Jordan Poole's] been talking to me a lot... It's been big for me."