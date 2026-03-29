Fears won't start in Sunday's game against Houston, according to Lachard Binkley of SI.com.

Dejounte Murray (hand) didn't suit up for Friday's 119-106 loss to Toronto. As a result, Fears entered the starting lineup, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes. However, with Murray cleared to return from his one-game absence, Fears will head back to the bench.