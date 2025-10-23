Fears supplied 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two assists across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to Memphis.

Just like the preseason, Fears certainly wasn't shy in his first regular-season action. He hoisted up 10 shots in his 18 minutes, giving the second unit a huge lift. If Fears' minutes trend up at the expense of someone like Jordan Hawkins, the rookie could have a nice little role in this new-look offense.