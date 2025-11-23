Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Poor shooting display in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fears closed Saturday's 115-98 loss to the Hawks with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.
Fears didn't have his best performance, and while he still posted a solid line across the board, his lack of efficiency as a shooter limited his upside. This 11-point effort snapped Fears' run of eight games with at least 15 points, but based on the way he's been playing of late, the rookie out of Oklahoma should continue to work as one of the Pelicans' main fantasy options every time New Orleans steps on the hardwood.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Remains productive despite loss•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Scores career-high 24 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Scores 19 in loss Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Struggles with shot Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Scores 11 in win•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Productive in OKC•