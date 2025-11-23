Fears closed Saturday's 115-98 loss to the Hawks with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.

Fears didn't have his best performance, and while he still posted a solid line across the board, his lack of efficiency as a shooter limited his upside. This 11-point effort snapped Fears' run of eight games with at least 15 points, but based on the way he's been playing of late, the rookie out of Oklahoma should continue to work as one of the Pelicans' main fantasy options every time New Orleans steps on the hardwood.