Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Pops for 17 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fears registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 129-111 victory over Dallas.
With Dejounte Murray back in action, the 23-46 Pelicans have gone away from deploying the rookie first-rounder as a starter, and Fears' playing time remains up and down in a bench role. Fears could remain difficult to trust in fantasy lineups when the New Orleans backcourt is mostly healthy, as he's averaged 11.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game across his last seven contests.
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