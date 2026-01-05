Fears closed with 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 loss to the Heat.

Fears reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Dec. 14, finishing as New Orleans' second-leading scorer on efficient shooting. While the rookie first-rounder ended December with a two-game stretch in which he totaled nine points, he has scored at least 18 points in back-to-back games. He has finished with 18-plus points in three of his last five outings, averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 26.8 minutes per game over that stretch.