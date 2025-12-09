Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Posts dud against Spurs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fears contributed five points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 135-132 loss to the Spurs.
Jordan Poole (quadriceps) has been sidelined since Nov. 4, and it's still unclear when he'll return to the lineup. Poole's eventual return could muddy the waters for Fears, so duds like the ones he produced Monday will not help his case.
