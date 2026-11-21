Fears totaled 22 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block over 38 minutes during Friday's 126-120 loss to the Thunder.

Fears tied Zion Williamson for the team lead in scoring and tied his season high in minutes. The finish was rough: Jared McCain blocked his driving layup, and his three-point attempt to cut the deficit to one fell short. With Dejounte Murray (ankle) still sidelined, the second-year guard is running the offense full-time and averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists.