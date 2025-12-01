Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Produces 21 points in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fears supplied 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to the Lakers.
The 2025 first-round pick has worked with the Pelicans' first unit for most of the season, as the Oklahoma product's services were needed immediately with Dejounte Murray (Achilles) out of action. Jordan Poole's (quad) extended absence has also kept Fears' minutes up. Over 21 games, the rookie has averaged 15.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals.
