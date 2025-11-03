Fears ended Sunday's 137-106 loss to Oklahoma City with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes.

The rookie point guard failed to record a steal for the first time since the Pelicans' season opener, but otherwise it was another productive effort from Fears that included his best performance yet from beyond the arc. In four games since moving into the starting five, the Oklahoma product is averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.8 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.8 threes in 28.0 minutes a contest.