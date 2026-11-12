Fears tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 145-111 loss to the Nets.

Fears delivered efficient scoring and solid playmaking despite New Orleans' lopsided defeat. His five assists were encouraging, but four turnovers and a lack of defensive stats reduced his overall fantasy value. Despite the Pelicans' struggles, Fears has posted solid numbers overall as a scoring threat -- he's posted double-digit points in each of his last 10 games while averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest over that stretch.