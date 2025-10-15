Fears produced 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 22 minutes of Tuesday's 130-128 preseason loss to the Rockets.

This was close to a dress rehearsal from the Pelicans, although the minutes were spread out pretty evenly across the board. Fears and Saddiq Bey appeared to be the primary weapons for the second unit, and the rookie once again wasn't shy from the field with 15 shot attempts to lead the team. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Fears is likely to have a big opportunity early on with Dejounte Murray (Achilles) likely out until at least January.