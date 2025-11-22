Fears contributed 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 118-115 loss to the Mavericks.

Fears came close to matching his previous career-high mark, a 24-point effort he delivered in a loss to the Thunder on Nov. 17, and the rookie continues to thrive while handling a prominent role on offense for the Pelicans. This was the eighth straight game in which Fears reached the 15-point mark, a span where he's averaged 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game.