Fears closed Wednesday's 141-137 overtime loss to the Bucks with 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 20 minutes.

Given the Pelicans' placement near the bottom of the standings, it's curious to see the team continue to dial back the rookie first-rounder's workload. This trend appears to have gone hand-in-hand with the recent return of Herbert Jones, who has since replaced Fears in the starting lineup. Fears is averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 18.7 minutes per tilt in his last seven games.