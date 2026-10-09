Fears recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 preseason loss to Miami.

Fears drew the start at point guard and delivered an efficient scoring performance, although he committed three turnovers. The second-year guard showed encouraging perimeter shooting and should remain in the mix for backcourt minutes, but competition from Dejounte Murray (rest) and Jordan Poole could limit his opportunities once the regular season begins.