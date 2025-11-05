Fears had 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 victory over the Hornets.

Disregarding his shaky outing against Boston on Oct. 27, Fears has played quite well since being elevated to the starting lineup, as he is averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.0 threes made in his last four starts. The rookie will continue to hold the starting point guard spot for New Orleans, and with Zion Williamson (hamstring) out for several days, his offensive volume should also increase until he returns.