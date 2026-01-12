Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Scores 16 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fears amassed 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 loss to the Magic.
Although the Pelicans continue to struggle, Fears has been a bright spot for the Pelicans. Over his last four games, he's shooting 45.1 percent from the field with averages of 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per contest.
