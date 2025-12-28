Fears registered 18 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 loss to Phoenix.

Fears missed all four of his three-pointers and needed 19 shots to score 18 points, but he still posted a solid line while ending just two boards away from a double-double. Fears delivered a much-needed bounce-back performance here, as he was coming off five straight games with 12 or fewer points. The rookie point guard will have some ups and downs, but for the most part, he's been a reliable offensive weapons for the Pels.