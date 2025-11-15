Fears finished with 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and seven steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 118-104 loss to the Lakers.

Fears continues to produce at a high level for the Pelicans despite being a rookie, and the former Oklahoma star remains consistent even if his shooting numbers are subpar. Fears has scored in double digits in nine games in a row and has reached the 15-point plateau six times in that span, and the Pelicans will continue to put the ball in his hands as long as he remains productive -- even if that means living with the efficiency problems that are common in rookies.