Fears posted 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes during the Pelicans' 121-99 win over the Hawks on Saturday.

Fears filled up the box score for a second consecutive game, leading the Pelicans in assists while finishing as the team's second-leading scorer behind Saddiq Bey (25 points). Fears struggled with his shot over his first four games of the 2026-27 regular season, but he's gone 18-for-28 (64.3 percent) from the field over his last two outings, including 4-for-7 from three-point range. The second-year pro is trending in the right direction and will have momentum on his side heading into Monday's road tilt against the Grizzlies.