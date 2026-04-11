Fears tallied 36 points (13-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals across 44 minutes in Friday's 144-118 loss to Boston.

After dropping a career-high 40 points in Tuesday's win over Utah, the rookie first-rounder turned in another impressive offensive showing Friday, though he was less efficient. Fears also led New Orleans in assists and steals and has tallied six dimes and three swipes in back-to-back outings. He'll likely continue to play a sizable role during Sunday's regular-season finale in Minnesota, as the Pelicans have little to play for at this point.