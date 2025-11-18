Fears provided 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and one assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 126-109 loss to the Thunder.

Fears had to shoulder the offensive workload Monday with Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jordan Poole (quadriceps) and Saddiq Bey (ankle) all sidelined. He did not disappoint, setting a new career high in scoring. The rookie has been phenomenal since joining the starting lineup, averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.1 blocks and 1.4 threes made in his last 12 games.