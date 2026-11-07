Fears finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Friday's 115-109 loss to Minnesota.

Fears not only led his team in points Friday, but he also recorded a season high in scoring while hitting the 20-point mark for the third time in his last five appearances. He hasn't been consistent shooting the ball, and turnovers have also been an issue at times. However, the 20-year-old has played well overall, now averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.9 minutes per contest in nine regular-season games throughout the 2026-27 campaign.