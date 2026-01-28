Fears posted seven points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 104-95 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Pelicans are rolling with a non-traditional lineup these days, as they are starting Trey Murphy and Herbert Jones together in the backcourt. Fears' fantasy arrow is pointing down, but if the Pelicans make some moves at the trade deadline, more minutes could open up for the rookie.