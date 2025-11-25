Fears chipped in 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 143-130 win over Chicago.

Along with Derik Queen, Fears was benched for the start of the second half with head coach James Borrego turning to Jose Alvarado and Yves Missi. Alvarado responded with a near triple-double and had the hot hand Monday, but unless this becomes a normal thing, Fears is likely to have the larger pathway to fantasy relevance moving forward.