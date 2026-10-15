Fears chipped in 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 preseason win over Dallas.

Fears led New Orleans in points, assists and steals as the Pelicans held on for a narrow victory. The 20-year-old has scored in double figures in all three of his preseason appearances after averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 82 regular-season games (49 starts) as a rookie in 2025-26. How Fears coexists with Dejounte Murray (toe) over a full campaign and how the point-guard duties are divided will be a storyline to monitor as the regular season approaches.