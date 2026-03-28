Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fears will start Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Trey Murphy (ankle) unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Fears will get the starting nod for the first time since Jan. 21. As a starter this season (44 games), the rookie first-rounder has averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.5 minutes per tilt.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Sparks bench in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Pops for 17 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Plays well despite loss•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: New career scoring high Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Shooting woes continue Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Hits for 20 against Sacramento•