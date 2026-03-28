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Fears will start Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Trey Murphy (ankle) unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Fears will get the starting nod for the first time since Jan. 21. As a starter this season (44 games), the rookie first-rounder has averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.5 minutes per tilt.

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