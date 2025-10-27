Fears will move into the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Celtics, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Fears, who has looked solid in his first two games, will be earning his first career start Monday evening. The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson (foot), leaving a massive void to fill on offense, but Fears should see some of those shots trickling his way. Joining him in the first unit will be Jordan Poole, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy and Saddiq Bey.