Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fears will start Sunday versus the Magic.
Fears is getting a spot start with Trey Murphy (ankle) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Herbert Jones, Saddiq Bey, Zion Williamson and Yves Missi. As a starter this season, Fears has averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 triples and 1.2 steals per contest.
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