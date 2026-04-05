Fears will start Sunday versus the Magic.

Fears is getting a spot start with Trey Murphy (ankle) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Herbert Jones, Saddiq Bey, Zion Williamson and Yves Missi. As a starter this season, Fears has averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 triples and 1.2 steals per contest.