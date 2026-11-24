Fears provided seven points (3-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and four steals over 40 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Suns.

Despite shooting just 17.6 percent from the field, Fears salvaged his night in other ways, recording a season-high four steals, while also adding double-digit assists for just the third time. Fears has been handed the keys in New Orleans, following the breakdown in the relationship with Dejounte Murray. While the inefficient scoring is likely to be an ongoing concern, Fears should be able to do more than enough to ensure he is rostered in all formats moving forward.