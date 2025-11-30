Fears was ejected from Saturday's 104-96 loss to the Warriors after totaling 16 points (5-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes.

Ejection aside, Fears had a subpar performance Saturday after struggling with his shot. Fantasy managers should still be happy with the rookie's contributions, as he recorded at least two tallies in four of the five major categories. Still, his shooting woes are slowly becoming a concern. He's made only 18 of his 47 shots from the field over his last four games -- good for a 38.2 percent.