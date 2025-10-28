Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Struggles mightily in spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fears posted two points (1-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 122-90 loss to the Celtics.
The rookie looked good in his first two games, but he shriveled under the spotlight as a starter Monday night. He simply could not get anything going, as he missed all four of his three-point attempts and also committed more turnovers than assists. He also finished with a team-worst, plus-minus rating of minus-31, so it seems unlikely he'll be able to hold onto the starting role in New Orleans.
