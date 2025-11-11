Fears contributed 15 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 121-98 loss to the Suns.

Fears came off the bench in his first two NBA games but quickly moved into a starting role and hasn't disappointed. The rookie has scored in double digits in seven consecutive outings, and although the efficiency has been lacking at times, Fears is finding ways to contribute on offense for the Pels. Since moving to a starting role, Fears is averaging 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game, although he's only shooting 38.9 percent from the floor. The rookie out of Oklahoma is putting up solid numbers, but there's still plenty of room for improvement.