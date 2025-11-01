Fears supplied 13 points (4-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and four steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 126-124 loss to the Clippers.

Making his third straight start, Frears came close to producing his first career double-double as he led New Orleans in assists. The No. 7 pick in the 2025 Draft struggled in his first career start Monday, but he's scored at least 13 points in his other four games. The Pelicans seem committed to giving Frears all the responsibility he can handle -- at least until Dejounte Murray (Achilles) gets healthy.