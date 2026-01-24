Fears is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Fears will slide to the bench Friday with Herbert Jones (ankle) returning to the starting lineup. It marks the first time since the season's opening two games that the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will come off the bench. In his two previous reserve appearances, Fears averaged 15.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes per contest.