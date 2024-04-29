Share Video

Robinson-Earl (ankle) has been cleared to play in Monday's Game 4 against the Thunder, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Robinson-Earl was added to the injury report as a game-time call due to a left ankle sprain, but he'll be available to take the floor if called upon. He hasn't had much of a role so far in this series, logging only five minutes in Game 2.

