Robinson-Earl will start Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Despite having joined the Pelicans merely six days ago, Robinson-Earl will make his first start with New Orleans, capitalizing on the absences of six rotation pieces. in 20 games as a starter last season with Oklahoma City, Robinson-Earl averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds across 23.7 minutes.
