Robinson-Earl registered 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Thursday's 123-104 victory over the Cavaliers.

Robinson-Earl saw increased run Thursday with the Pelicans shorthanded in the frontcourt, and he made the most of his opportunity with an efficient showing from the floor. Although Thursday's performance was encouraging, he'll likely continue to be on the fringes of the rotation once the team is back to full health.