Robinson-Earl is starting Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Robinson-Earl will get the call at power forward due to the absence of Kelly Olynyk (Achilles). This marks Robinson-Earl's first start since Jan. 24, though he failed to do much with the opportunity, finishing with five points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes.
