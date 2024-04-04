Robinson-Earl racked up zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.

Robinson-Earl put up a bag full of nothing in the loss, continuing his underwhelming season. He is well outside the top 400 this season, playing in just 34 games. With no clear path to minutes, there is no reason to think his role will change, making him a non-factor in all formats.