Robinson-Earl totaled 10 points (4-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 loss to the Thunder.

Robinson-Earl was dominant on the glass Sunday, registering a career-high 16 rebounds. Aside from his performance on the boards, Robinson-Earl struggled, connecting on just 25 percent of his shots from the floor and 14.3 percent of his three-point attempts. Despite his inefficiency, Robinson-Earl extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to three to close out the season.