Robinson-Earl is questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Thunder due to a left ankle sprain.
It's unclear when Robinson-Earl suffered the injury, as he's played only five minutes across the first three games of the opening-round series and didn't see any action during Saturday's Game 3 loss. If Robinson-Earl is ruled out, his absence shouldn't impact the Pelicans' rotation.
