Robinson-Earl finished Thursday's 140-133 overtime win over Sacramento with 16 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes.

Robinson-Earl shined off the Pelicans bench in Thursday's overtime battle, leading all bench players in scoring and threes made while finishing as one of six players with a double-digit scoring total in a winning effort. Robinson-Earl set a new season high in threes made, recording his third game of the year with 15 or more points.