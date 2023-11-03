Robinson-Earl will join the Pelicans on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Robinson-Earl reportedly had standard deal offers elsewhere, but he liked the opportunity ahead of him with New Orleans. It may not happen right away, but Robinson-Earl does have the talent to earn a rotation spot down the road.
