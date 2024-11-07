Robinson-Earl is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
This is not a surprising move, as Robinson-Earl will head back to the bench due to the return of Zion Williamson (thigh) to the starting lineup. Robinson-Earl is averaging 14.5 minutes per game this season, and his fantasy upside should be close to minimal now that he's returned to a second-unit role.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Strong two-way play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Making first start of season•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Makes impact off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Team option picked up•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Available for Game 4•
-
Pelicans' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Iffy for Monday•