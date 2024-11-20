Robinson-Earl is not starting Tuesday against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Robinson-Earl will return to the bench after starting in the loss to the Lakers on Saturday. In 11 outings with the second unit this season. Robinson-Earl is averaging 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
