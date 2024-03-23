Watch Now:

Robinson-Earl chipped in two points (1-1 FG) in three minutes during Friday's 111-88 win over the Heat.

Robinson-Earl saw just three minutes, continuing what has been a disappointing season. He has scored double-digits only three times all year, suiting up a total of 31 times. He is well outside the top 350 in standard leagues, making him a non-factor in all formats.

